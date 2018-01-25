Street Fighter V’s Sakura Nude Mod Already Out

Just days after being released, fighting JK Sakura Kasugano has already bared all in a new nude mod for Street Fighter V.

Famed Street Fighter modder Segadordelinks has created the nude mod, downloadable from here, which can be used with the PC version of Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, for Sakura’s third costume. Those who are interested in installing it can view the preview video:

In addition to the full nude mod, Sakura fans wishing for a milder ecchi experience can also enjoy a panchira modification, which can be downloaded from here, created by bbbSFXT:

The Sakura mods are the latest in a long series of nude Street Fighter V mods, which can be found both on DeviantArt and on Modderbase.

In addition to multiple nude mods for female characters, more adventurous users can find nude versions of male characters and even a modestly-sized futanari imagining of sadistic Taekwondo enthusiast Juri Han: