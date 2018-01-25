Nintendo Labo “Stolen” From Kami-Oto Keyboard

8 hours ago
17 Comments
by Rift

Internet sleuths have deftly discovered that Nintendo’s newly announced brand of cardboard bears an uncanny resemblance to the “Kami-Oto” cardboard keyboard, signaling the blind Nintendo fanboys to chime in on the subtleties that clearly make Nintendo Labo not only different but vastly superior.

The Kami-Oto is described to be a “DIY Cardboard Musical Keyboard Kit” that can be used to play music or music type games; its creator, Nagumo Reo, commented on Nintendo Labo via Twitter:

“I announced the cardboard keyboard at a very early stage. I don’t want to be popular, but a large company ought to respect the original idea of weak small companies and individual creators, and I think that they should take into consideration communicating when announcing similar things. I also insist for the sake of the staff who made it and those who support it.”

The Kami-Oto keyboard was also exhibited at American instrument show “The NAMM Show”:

The Kami-Oto keyboard:

Nintendo Labo in comparison:

Taking into account Nintendo’s fickleness over trivial matters, it’s likely only a matter of time before they sue the Kami-Oto creator for stealing their “original” idea…

Tags

Games, , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

17 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Live by the sword die by the sword. If Nintendo is going to be a real stickler in enforcing their patents/IP’s, which there is nothing wrong with that, they themselves must be held accountable to the same standards.

  • Anonymous says:

    Nevermind the ridiculous concept of stuff made out of cardboard and sold for way more than it’s actually worth.

    Watching people argue over whatever both cardboard pianos are same or not, is a step up to whole deal.

  • Anonymous says:

    it seems that the only thing Nintendo is infringing is on a diy keyboard “made out of cardboard”… the keyboard itself is pretty much a set design, so you can only claim you were copied to a point. As for the mechanics of the two, there is a vast difference.

    I’m not defending Nintendo, as I rather play the real thing than waste money on an overpriced piece of cardboard out of novelty… but unless Kami-Oto has a patent, and the patent is broad enough to protect the owner from these differences and similarities, Nintendo can do as they please with their overpriced cardboard.

  • Anonymous says:

    Not really the same functionality. While it look similar, one needs a physical keyboard/mainboard underneath to work, while the other doesn’t. The Nintendo’s cardboard also doesn’t even have to look like a piano keyboard to work.
    Also, one is a toy, while the other is just slightly in the realm of hobbyists.

  • Anonymous says:

    They’re not even the same thing, not to mention they work in a completely different way. The kami-oto is a literal keyboard but made of cardboard, the nintendo thing is a box that doesn’t even need to be a specific shape to work, since it’s just sensors reading white pieces of tape.