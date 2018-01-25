Nintendo Labo “Stolen” From Kami-Oto Keyboard

Internet sleuths have deftly discovered that Nintendo’s newly announced brand of cardboard bears an uncanny resemblance to the “Kami-Oto” cardboard keyboard, signaling the blind Nintendo fanboys to chime in on the subtleties that clearly make Nintendo Labo not only different but vastly superior.

The Kami-Oto is described to be a “DIY Cardboard Musical Keyboard Kit” that can be used to play music or music type games; its creator, Nagumo Reo, commented on Nintendo Labo via Twitter:

“I announced the cardboard keyboard at a very early stage. I don’t want to be popular, but a large company ought to respect the original idea of weak small companies and individual creators, and I think that they should take into consideration communicating when announcing similar things. I also insist for the sake of the staff who made it and those who support it.”

The Kami-Oto keyboard was also exhibited at American instrument show “The NAMM Show”:

The Kami-Oto keyboard:

Nintendo Labo in comparison:

Taking into account Nintendo’s fickleness over trivial matters, it’s likely only a matter of time before they sue the Kami-Oto creator for stealing their “original” idea…