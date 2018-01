Capcom has tried to muster more attention for Monster Hunter: World with this “making of” video series which will discuss the game’s development process in the carefully sanitized fashion only big companies and their gaming media lapdogs can manage…

The first part of the video series, surely a must-watch for any avid Monster Hunter enthusiast:

Monster Hunter: World will launch for the PS4 and Xbox One come January 26th, the PC version will debut in the fall.