The official Kemono Friends YouTube channel uploaded a music video for a cover of Vocaloid song “DoReMiFa Rondo” performed by various seiyuu from the franchise, bound to have some believing there to be some sort of ulterior motive behind covering the incredibly renowned Hatsune Miku…

The cover’s music video, which was present on the second Kemono Friends character song album from December:

The original version (which was released in 2012) for comparison’s sake: