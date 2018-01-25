China Bans Fate/Grand Order & Azur Lane

China’s persistence in keeping its proper and upright citizens away from the dangers of the world has led to them finally policing the smartphone game market, with popular titles such as Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane violating their newly formed guidelines.

The smartphone market in China has been known to be mostly unregulated for the past several years, serving as a wasteland for all sorts of scandalous titles that needed no strenuous approval to be put online, though it seems authorities will now begin cracking down on this lawless market:

“China will begin regulating all smartphone games in China. Games which have scantily clad characters or possess attributes that are considered counter to public morals such as gambling and bribery will be uniformly prohibited, from this point on we will be monitoring the contents of such smartphone games.”

Many believe this news may be fake, but according to Azur Lane’s official Twitter account, it seems these regulations are quite real:

“It has become clear that Chinese authorities will be providing administrative guidance for the Chinese version of Azur Lane. The reason provided is due to there being pornographic illustrations violating public morals that were provided by this Twitter account, so I’m told.”

“I accidentally erased a portion of the previous tweet, but here is the amendment: ‘Chinese authorities will be providing administrative guidance as well as punishments (possibly a fine)'”.

“Furthermore, it has been previously reported that inspections will be issued for “Houkai Gakuen”, “Shoujo Zensen”, “Senkan Shoujo R”, “Kouya Koudou”, “Neon Genesis Evangelion: Dawn”, and “Fate/Grand Order”. Eva, Azur Lane and FGO have been written to be typical examples of violating games that will be inspected.”

“This time, the administrative guidance and penalties will only be applied to the latest Chinese version of Azur Lane, I do not think the service will end but the resale of the swimsuit outfits in China after they’ve been discontinued seems to be a hopeless endeavor. At least there is the skin of the mountain castle swimsuit that is available through an event.”