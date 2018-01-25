Breath of the Wild Almost Ocarina of Time Tier Seller

Acclaimed Zelda title Breath of the Wild has been unveiled to be the best selling entry in the Zelda franchise since the blindly worshiped Ocarina of Time 19 years ago, it apparently having taken them quite some time to rediscover the winning formula…

The total units sold for Breath of the Wild at retail has been surmised to be 957,752 (as of last week) – this excludes digital sales and sales for the Wii U version, possibly bringing total sales across all platforms closer to Ocarina of Time’s highly dominant 1.25 million.

The total sales of various Zelda games: