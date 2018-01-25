Breath of the Wild Almost Ocarina of Time Tier Seller

9 hours ago
11 Comments
by Rift

Acclaimed Zelda title Breath of the Wild has been unveiled to be the best selling entry in the Zelda franchise since the blindly worshiped Ocarina of Time 19 years ago, it apparently having taken them quite some time to rediscover the winning formula…

The total units sold for Breath of the Wild at retail has been surmised to be 957,752 (as of last week) – this excludes digital sales and sales for the Wii U version, possibly bringing total sales across all platforms closer to Ocarina of Time’s highly dominant 1.25 million.

The total sales of various Zelda games:

  • Anonymous says:

    I enjoyed the game. I still haven’t beaten it but it is fun but not without issues.

    The enemy variety is woefully lacking.

    I wish things were a lil more dense with something. I don’t think the game was too big but I do not think it was dense enough.

    The dlc armor was a joke.

    I wish the villages were a lil bit bigger with some more stuff.

    short of the bs weapon system those were my biggest gripes.

  • Anonymous says:

    That’s only because Nintendo finally decided to take a risk and do something worth looking into.
    I’m not saying it’s great, but seriously if you keep staying in 4 corners of the old design, you get shit sales.

    Nintendo did something new about their title, it’s something S-E should look into, BotW is still a very much Zelda title, working around pretty much the same mechanics as every single title, the only thing that actually changed was the graphics design and the scale of the world.

    What S-E is doing with their frontline games (FF7 Remake, FFXV and DQ11) is completely wrong, S-E doesn’t want to make rational decisions, because just slapping an FF name and adding known summons names makes it like an FF Game ? hell no, but people will pay cuz it’s FF from S-E.

    Fuck that.

    • Anonymous says:

      Yeah, Square really sucks. The last good, original game they made was probably TWEWY and they’ve been milking it ever since. Just look at Lost Sphear? What morons made that? Making a good JRPG isn’t rocket science, but they decided to double down on all of the genres most forgettable and out-dated features. You put it next to Alliance Alive and you’re just like ????? bu of course Sphear will sell more based on brand alone. Maybe Octopath won’t suck