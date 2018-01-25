BitHunters – “Earn Bitcoin with Cute Anime Girls”

Word of upcoming AR smartphone game BitHunters has already begun to spread online, it supposedly to function like Pokemon Go, but with the added benefit of providing players with Bitcoin.

BitHunters is a fantasy-themed RPG created by Real World Games, with developers describing it to be an “earn while you walk” type of game as players will form a party of warriors and encounter monsters as they walk around in the real world.

The game’s biggest draw however is its connection to virtual currencies such as Bitcoin; gaining experience in the game gives players the chance to be offered “tokens”, which function similarly to “block chains” for Bitcoin – eventually players will be able to exchange these tokens for actual BTC (presumably in microscopic amounts).

Should the system actually work well, walking 1km could end up being equivalent to the value of a can of juice, assuming the massive volatility of Bitcoin doesn’t force them onto a lesser coin in short order.

In regards to where the money will come from, Real World Game’s CFO/CTO Noritaka Okabe sadly seems to think cute anime girls alone will not be enough:

“The fact that this token will be regarded as valuable by many people will end up raising its value. Bitcoin is identical in structure. For Bitcoins that were issued, due to many people recognizing their worth, this in turn made them valuable”.

In other words, because pyramid scheme or speculative bubble.

A previous trailer:

BitHunters is planning to launch in the spring of this year, shaping up nicely to become the subject of numerous scandals regarding stolen bitcoins, exploitative bugs and, not to mention, a significant increase in traffic accidents due to player negligence.