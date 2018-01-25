Atlus Making “High-End Action Game” on PS4

Renowned JRPG developer Atlus may be about to dip its toes into an action genre with a possible “AAA” PS4 title, according to a recent job listing with recruitment agency Creator’s Partner Fellows.

Despite not identifying themselves by name, the job listing indicated a Setagaya-based company with a history of making “Megami” and “demon”-based RPGs, leaving little room for speculation. The job listings claim that the company is set on hiring both a 2D concept artist and a user interface design expert in order to develop a game whose exact nature is undetermined, but will involve “action battle” elements and is set for a release on PlayStation 4..

While an entirely new franchise remains a possibility, Atlus has already announced its intention to create a fantasy-based game currently called “Project Re Fantasy“, which would be a radical stylistic departure from the company’s Megami Tensei and Persona franchises. If the listing is for a Project Re Fantasy developer, this may be an indication that Re Fantasy is to be an action RPG.

Alternatively, some commentators have suggested that an action game may be produced for the Persona franchise, citing an extensive questionnaire directed at Persona fans last year. The company has previously hinted that a sixth main series game is planned, although the fact that this is an action-oriented game suggests that a Persona 5 spin-off may in fact be in the works.