Hatsune Miku Robot Renders Half of Humanity Obsolete

Hatsune Miku has gotten one step closer towards reality as one savvy university student has built a robot version of the virtual diva, bringing the promise of a real anime waifu one step closer to realisation.

Showing off his magnum opus at the Robodex event in Shinjuku, the student utilized motion-capture technology (along with 50 servo motors) to allow Miku to move her head and hands, as well as each individual finger (truly vital for certain activities):

The Miku bot is supposedly a project 10 years in the making, the student having constructed two other models previously:

Producing life-sized robot maidens serves as his main endeavor, having already accumulated over ¥3.6 million through crowdfunding sites to make the magic happen, though he hopes that his next robot will be able to fully walk and sing (giving her something to do in between fulfilling her primary function).