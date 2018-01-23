Top 10 Best Roles of Sumire Uesaka

Accomplished Panzer seiyuu Sumire Uesaka has had her character roles that most suit her ranked by voters, with a cute maiden from a hellish series somehow proving more fitting than a chuunibyou character and bound to cause the usual toxic arguments amongst those who believe their own opinion is more valid.
1. Peach Maki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)
2. Dekomori Sanae (Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai)
3. Fuuki Iincho (Aho Girl)
4. Fubuki (Kantai Collection)
5. Nonna (Girls Und Panzer)
6. Anastasia (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)
7. Momoka Oginome (Cross Ange)
8. Aletta (Isekai Shokudou)
9. Colette (Kono Bijutsu-bu niwa Mondai ga Aru!)
10. Yukawa Asako (Jigoku Shoujo)
Leave a Comment