Top 10 Best Roles of Sumire Uesaka

Accomplished Panzer seiyuu Sumire Uesaka has had her character roles that most suit her ranked by voters, with a cute maiden from a hellish series somehow proving more fitting than a chuunibyou character and bound to cause the usual toxic arguments amongst those who believe their own opinion is more valid.

The ranking:

1. Peach Maki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)

2. Dekomori Sanae (Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai)

3. Fuuki Iincho (Aho Girl)

4. Fubuki (Kantai Collection)

5. Nonna (Girls Und Panzer)

6. Anastasia (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)

7. Momoka Oginome (Cross Ange)

8. Aletta (Isekai Shokudou)

9. Colette (Kono Bijutsu-bu niwa Mondai ga Aru!)

10. Yukawa Asako (Jigoku Shoujo)

