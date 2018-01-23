The Reverse Art of Tank Warfare Attacks The Rear

More of the cute and vulnerable tanker girls from Girls Und Panzer have been subjected to the cruel fetishes of doujin circle Knockout, with “The Reverse Art of Tank Warfare” featuring brutal anal penetration with monstrous tank shells that will surely have white knights openly condemning such fictional cruelty.

The Reverse Art of Tank Warfare focuses on the anal cavity “training” of three splendid girls, utilizing larger and larger rounds every time that will no doubt be quite a stretch to the imagination of viewers (amongst other things).

Potential buyers can learn of the forbidden art hidden within The Reverse Art of Tank Warfare now.