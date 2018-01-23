Microsoft Excel Makes Anime Girls

An artist shunning traditional tools such as pencils and tablets to instead wield Microsoft Excel as his weapon of choice while sketching up a myriad of charming anime girls has caught the Internet’s eye, with the technique sure to be picked up by amateur artists as an easy way of accumulating attention.

Some of the artist‘s cell-laden creations:

While not the first time that the non-art related program was used to make such pieces of work, onlookers will likely be impressed regardless.