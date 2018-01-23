Dragon Ball Super Ending

9 hours ago
16 Comments
by Rift

Dedicated watchers of Dragon Ball Super will surely be disappointed to learn that its lazily animated battle sequences and drawn out stare-downs will be coming to an end, with the newly announced 6th series for Gegege no Kitarou set to replace its time slot to cater to the needs of lolicon.

The announcement was made via the official Dragon Ball Super Twitter:

“As always, thank you for the support! The “Universe Survival” arc of the Dragon Ball super television series will reach its climax come the end of March, please continue to give your support until the very end! The theatrical version will be released in December this year! The Dragon Ball series will still continue on so please eagerly await it!”

A teaser for the new season of Gegege no Kitarou, which is part of its 50th anniversary celebration:

The new season will debut on April 1st.

  • Anonymous says:

    This won’t be the end for Dragon Ball in general, just Super. The franchise is one massive cashcow, of which they’ve produced enough material to milk for the next decade in videogame/figure etc form.

  • Anonymous says:

    DBZ sucks. I have tried to get into it so many times and absolutely can not. It is the worst anime I have ever seen. The characters look fucking retarded, and there is so much homo-erotic crap. The last episode I saw Goku was on top of a phallic looking rock trying to pull a sword from the top of it. The camera kept zooming in on his pulsing muscles as he was sweating and groaning for like 10 minutes. Then, finally he pulled it out and the camera panned to show the phallic rock looking like it was having an orgasm.

    If you like this shit, sorry, but you are gay.

  • Anonymous says:

    the only arc that has been good is the the current arc thats going, all the others have been really meh so hopefully this break is something to help them think of something even better than this arc so they can continue on which is why this is even happening in the first place imo cause its gonna take some time to think of something to top this current arc

    not to mention the movie thats coming out later this year so all in all it’ll be back next year which is a good thing

  • Anonymous says:

    Well if the manga will continue then it’s fine. Manga is better than anime anyway.
    They’ll most likely start another series after some time, but then maybe they’ll have a solid material to work with.
    Trunk’s arc was good, but the survival arc was really disappointing. It could be really great, if they would spend more time to polish everything.

    But, it will be replaced on the 1st of April – Massive troll ? 😛

  • Anonymous says:

    Probably won’t be the end of DB, its way too popular and still sells shit load of merchandise and video games. I hope it comes back in some form as I enjoyed Super very much. Sure some arcs were questionable but the Zamasu and ToP have make the show overall pretty good. Better than that GT travesty.

    • Anonymous says:

      What is so good about the current arc? The complete disregard for the effect of training? The ridiculous powers some of those filler universes have? That Roshi can defeat 3 of the most powerful fighters of a universe? That for all the hype Gohan got beforehand he managed to do LESS than Roshi? The absolute boredom that is Jiren? I could go on, you know.

      • Anonymous says:

        the only interesting chars were litterly plot armored out. Kefla and kale and Hit. My god seriouslly the writers are fucking morons. Hit is an awesome char and he gets glared out of his time freeze dimension. Makes perfect sense. then WHen vegeta can finally get a win. NOPE gotta have Jiren beat his ass even with SSGSS2 form. Fucking you Dragonball for having half a brain then just throwing it out the window. Ultra fucking instinct. Isnt that what they were supposed to be using the entire series? Or atleast during kaioken. Way to steal something from a GOOD fighting anime. Kenichi seikuken would like to say hi thanks for stealing me.