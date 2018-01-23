Dragon Ball Super Ending

Dedicated watchers of Dragon Ball Super will surely be disappointed to learn that its lazily animated battle sequences and drawn out stare-downs will be coming to an end, with the newly announced 6th series for Gegege no Kitarou set to replace its time slot to cater to the needs of lolicon.

The announcement was made via the official Dragon Ball Super Twitter:

“As always, thank you for the support! The “Universe Survival” arc of the Dragon Ball super television series will reach its climax come the end of March, please continue to give your support until the very end! The theatrical version will be released in December this year! The Dragon Ball series will still continue on so please eagerly await it!”

A teaser for the new season of Gegege no Kitarou, which is part of its 50th anniversary celebration:

The new season will debut on April 1st.