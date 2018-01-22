JAV Porn Star Marries Fans “For Only ¥350,000”

AV fans who wish to experience the stress and expense of a wedding without having to be burdened with an actual wife can now do so, thanks to a service offered by “retired” porn star Asuka Hoshino.

31-year-old Miss Hoshino, who has starred in such titles as “Loli Who Does What She’s Told: Ojisama’s Words Are Absolute”, “Let’s Have Sex After School!” and “My Imouto Did NTR”, has teamed up with wedding coordination company Ambitious to offer the unusual service to potential customers.

Potential grooms will have the opportunity to meet Miss Hoshino three weeks before the wedding in order to make plans for the ceremony, which will take place in Tokyo’s Odaiba district.

On the day of the event, the groom is requested to arrive early and dressed appropriately, and will have his hair styled by a professional. The couple will do a “rehearsal” before participating in the full ceremony, performed by a priest of questionable professional ethics, and the groom has the option of exchanging rings (which the he must provide at his own expense). Perhaps most worryingly of all, the kiss will be “posed only”.

When the ceremony finishes, a photographer will take pictures of the “happy couple” and the groom will receive six prints from the photography session and a commemorative wedding certificate, which of course will not be legally binding.

Places are limited, and aspiring grooms may wish to book their wedding early in order to avoid disappointment.

Those who wish to know their future bride’s history can inspect the pictures below, or pursue the matter elsewhere.