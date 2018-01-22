Armor Blitz Serves All Your Military Pussy Needs

Nutaku’s Armor Blitz combines thrilling lane-based RTS action with sexy military girls in uniform for quite the explosive combination, additionally providing a great deal of strategy and customization options that will allow players to discover all sorts of ways to play.

Armor Blitz is set in the war-torn world of Valhalla where an evil entity known as “The Corruption” has been destroying everything in its wake, prompting the player (who serves as a general) to build and upgrade an army of WWII-era tank girls to fight back against it.

The eroge features collectible card mechanics and boasts real-time strategy combat, requiring management and proper control of the luscious tank girls both in and out of battle; players can indulge in the game’s surplus of English voice-acting and can also be rewarded with some lewd scenes on occasion.

Those wishing to try out Armor Blitz can play on Android or through their browser now.