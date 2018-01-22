Alice Gear Aegis = Colopl Pins Hopes on Power of Fumikane

The launch of mecha-bishoujo smartphone title Alice Gear Aegis may no doubt be welcomed by many as the game features character designs by Strike Witches illustrator Shimada Fumikane, perhaps a last ditch effort from Colopl to accumulate cash to save their dying company.

The title gives players control of an “actress” who uses heavy weapons to combat evil creatures known as the “Weiß”, nearly the exact premise of Strike Witches and bound to generate a great deal of income considering easily amused smartphones players care only about cute girls and not at all about plagiarism.

Shimada Fumikane’s lovely maidens:

Some PVs, with the combat system seemingly requiring no aim whatsoever given the limited control offered by smartphones:

Smartphone fanatics can start spending money on micro-transactions for Alice Gear Aegis on iOS and Android now.