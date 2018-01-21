Top 10 Most Hype-Inducing Anime Songs For Karaoke

The emergence of “karaoke day” has prompted the ranking of the anime songs fans find the most hype-inducing for karaoke, with the usual contenders occupying the top of the list and sure to have some wondering if voters ever listen to anything new…
1. Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
2. Only my Railgun (To Aru Kagaku no Railgun)
3. God Knows (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)
4. Sugar Song to Bitter Step (Kekkai Sensen)
5. Lion (Macross Frontier)
6. Butter-Fly (Digimon)
7. Welcome to Japari Park (Kemono Friends)
8. GO! (Naruto)
9. Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari (Monogatari)
10. Hare Hare Yukai (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)
