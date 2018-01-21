Shinju no Nectar’s latest volume release has provided readers with another surplus of exposed breasts, an unsurprising event considering the protagonist grows stronger by indulging in the “nectar” provided by a woman’s mammaries – which some may find similar to Seikon no Qwaser.
better than DICK NECTAR!!!!!
Given how it’s the same guy who did Qwaser i’m not surprised at how the story works.
The Seikon no Qwaser manga was actually pretty good. Didn’t like the ending though.
But what the hell is Sasha doing there?
White-haired male is, to be assumed, a warrior from ancient times. Girl exposes breasts. Guy acts like every frightened Japanese MC in an ecchi.
God, I’m so sick of this trope. Especially when it makes no sense.
DAYUM. Japan: making brown girls attractive since 1967
Meanwhile, none of the ratchet skanks in the hood look like this. Why even live
Well the true story is that the MC are from our time. He got pulled by old ritual to their world, cause only a “true human” can withstand/use the nectar’s power. Something like genetic disposition. Interestingly the humans practically extinct there and by all standards they are weaker compared to other races. This ability is the only grace.
The MC is not that timid and will suck a tits, but he has some issues, cause the girls are really hot AND usually he has to do it in the middle of the battle, or bunch of people starring at him.
One more point, MC is not a coward (the first moments after summoning are understandable, cause confusion) and he is using his brain, knowledge, tricks to get things done. He can’t fight against most opponents directly, cause he is just a normal dude, except for these power spikes under nectar.
These other commenters are plebs with no taste for ecchi. This manga is good stuff, with a rightfully sexy art style. Folks who haven’t read it should at least give it a try for a few chapters, then come to their own conclusions.
>inb4 “hurr durr it SOOOO BOOOORIIIING, it’s the same as x other series” or “waaaah too much ecchi waaaah”
Nah they probably like ntr or some other effed up shiz and dont have the sweet tooth for vanilla. :^)
Meh, yet another manga trying to use breasts as a plot point. It’s trash, just like how Seikon no Qwaser was trash before it. You simply can’t make a good story that revolve around breasts milk and grown men/women drinking it. You can only make porn.
Funny, but it’s not like this. The breast feeding power up is usually the last resort, when shit hits the fan. The MC in most cases is using his brain and knowledge to defeat the foes.
So, another Seikon no Qwaser rip-off
