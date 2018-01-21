Persona 5: The Animation Bares Fresh Pussy

Atlus has once more teased fans of adultery sim Persona 5, with new images from the animation being released on their website.

In addition to previous images of protagonist, whose name has been revealed as Ren Amamiya, and sidekick Ryuji Sakamoto, fans can now see previews of Ann Takamaki and talking cat Morgana:

As well as the key images, concept art has also been released for the four characters:

Persona 5: The Animation, which reunites the voice cast from the original game, will air in April.