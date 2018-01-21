Japan’s Top 100 Best Selling Games of 2017

Japan’s top 100 video game bestsellers of 2017 have been revealed by Famitsu, resulting in a popular Nintendo franchise that is all about collecting securing the top of the ranking – with the same old formula unsurprisingly proving more popular than anything new and original.
1. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS)
2. Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)
3. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS)
4. Monster Hunter Double Cross (3DS)
5. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4)
6. Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
8. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)
9. Pokemon Sun / Moon (3DS)
10. Super Mario Maker (3DS)
