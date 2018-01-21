Japan’s Top 100 Best Selling Games of 2017

Japan’s top 100 video game bestsellers of 2017 have been revealed by Famitsu, resulting in a popular Nintendo franchise that is all about collecting securing the top of the ranking – with the same old formula unsurprisingly proving more popular than anything new and original.

The ranking:

1. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS)

2. Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

3. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS)

4. Monster Hunter Double Cross (3DS)

5. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4)

6. Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

8. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)

9. Pokemon Sun / Moon (3DS)

10. Super Mario Maker (3DS)

18 Comments

    • Anonymous says:

      The Japanese really love Japanese games. It would do a lot of good for them to play games in English, though. It’s always surprising how even young PC gamers over there can possess so poor English skills. It doesn’t help the situation if every Western game they happen to play has been first tranlated into Japanese. That won’t motivate them to learn the foreign language to understand the game, and on the other hand the game itself obviously won’t teach them anything.

        • Anonymous says:

          An estimated 1.5 billion people on Earth speak English. According to your number .015 English speaking humans on Earth also speak Japanese… Maybe don’t ass pull statistics your ass can’t fact check.

          • Anonymous says:

            Don’t you think this approach is unfair? It’s like saying “We don’t care about your culture and how it’s so different from ours, just speak English – the greater language!” 🙂 Exactly because this is happening, every single English translation of a Japanese game, that I know, changes the original into some very different game. And that usually ruins all the communication :/

          • Anonymous says:

            You all don’t get it. I am not implying English or its native speakers are superior in any way. However, it is a fact that nowadays English is the accepted “common language,” it is what people use when they don’t share a native language. Go to any academic conference, browse non-local sites (like this one), do business with partners in a country whose official language is not the same as yours. In all cases, English is accepted as the language to fallback, at least until people can get translators.

            The reason for this is not the numbers or “superiority” or “bullying” of its speakers; it is historical. You can complain all you like about how your language should be THE language because you are proud of your heritage; that won’t be enough to make all English speakers (native ones, and those who learned it for convenience) decide to learn it. Really, the only way to change that is to have a major war where the non-English side bans English education (it’s the language of the enemy) and then wins (becomes the new “rich country”). This would result in a generation of very rich people who never learned English, so the rest will adapt to whatever they speak as they need to trade with them.

          • Anonymous says:

            You notice your whole argument is plain bullshit? We should all speak english why? Because their native speakers combined have the largest buying power in the world? Damn, then we should all learn chinese since it’s the language with most speakers in the world, that would be much less an effort! Or we can make it one language foir the east and one for the west and learn spanish, since it’s the “western language” with most speakers then!
            Face it, “you should learn to communicate with me” is flawed logic, no matter how you slice it. You can make the effort if you want, but you can’t demand people to make the same effort in turn.