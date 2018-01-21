Ero-Manga Sensei VR App Offers Glimpse of Your Future

Otaku obsessed with Ero-Manga Sensei’s adorably shy Izumi Sagiri can look forward to seeing her up-close with the bikini edition of the Ero-Manga Sensei VR alarm clock app, possibly the closest thing to a wife they may be able to get.

The smartphone VR title acts as an alarm clock by waking users up with Izumi’s sweet voice, additionally offering other features that will allow individuals to better appreciate her cuteness – a previously released PV at Tokyo Game Show 2017:

Ero-Manga Sensei enthusiasts can look forward to owning the bikini edition on iOS/Android come winter 2018.