Witch Island II Wickedly Sexy

The island conquest of a sexy witch has served as the focus of eroge Witch Island II, offering an inn management simulator of sorts revolving around gathering magic, summoning allies and fighting monsters – and of course offering some sex scenes should players get bored of the aforementioned gameplay.

Witch Island II follows Tiffuny, a lusty witch who intends to take control of an island, but will require her to amass an army to fend off invading monsters, house adventurers to absorb their magic and other miscellaneous deeds – all hopefully making for quite an investing experience.

The intriguing Witch Island II is available for purchase now.