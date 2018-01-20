Top 10 Anime Characters Who Look Most Dapper in Kimono

The anime characters who look the most ravishing in a kimono has served as the topic of this latest ranking, with the best looker unsurprisingly being a samurai known to wear only a kimono throughout his entire series.
1. Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)
2. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
3. Shiki Ryougi (Kara no Kyoukai)
4. Chiya Ujimatsu (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)
5. Hozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)
6. Sakura Shinguji (Sakura Wars)
7. Dia Kurosawa (Love Live! Sunshine)
8. Kotaro Katsura (Gintama)
9. Ai Enma (Jigoku Shoujo)
10. Goemon Ishikawa (Lupin III)
