Love Live Now Covers the Gutter

The faces of Love Live Sunshine‘s precious idols will be soon be gracing Numazu city thanks to the crowdfunding efforts of Sony, though obsessed otaku might find the occasion more disgraceful than initially anticipated as the girls will be adorning the manhole covers throughout the city.

As odd of an endeavor as it may be, the fans still apparently thought highly enough of the effort that the crowdfunding campaign acquired 84% of its target amount in a single day.

The main goals of the crowdfunding project – also known as the “Numazu City x Love Live Sunshine Numazu no Takara Project” – was to create new tourist attractions in the city as well as elevate its accessibility, the manhole covers will be installed at notable sightseeing spots as seen in the “Butai Meguri” anime pilgrimage smartphone app.

Those who donate can receive a variety of Love Live goods, such as a miniature manhole cover with a stand, a memorial metal charm and even a manhole-themed key-chain; donators crazed enough to offer ¥100,000 can go on a field trip to a manhole factory and color Love Live themed manholes.

At the current time, fans have donated a total of ¥29,206,000 of the ¥22,170,000 goal, those looking to donate have 25 days before the project concludes – the manhole covers will be implemented come April 2018.