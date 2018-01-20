Kill Me Baby Dumps Cocaine Seiyuu

Kirara Fantasia’s official Twitter account has announced that a new seiyuu will be voicing Agiri from Kill me Baby, a necessary decision since Ai Takabe had left voice acting after being busted for cocaine possession.

The free-to-play smartphone game announced that it will be adding characters from chaotic comedy Kill me Baby, additionally stating in a Twitter post that Agiri will now be voiced by Shinoda Minami and providing a short sample:

Despite the charges against her being dropped, Takabe decided to move on after her agency cancelled their contract with her – she apparently even got married.

Kirara Fantasia is a fantasy RPG that features characters from various manga published in Houbunsha’s “Manga Time Kirara”, it is currently available on both iOS and Android devices.