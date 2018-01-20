Gatebox Virtual Assistant Gets Yandere Variant

Vinclu Inc. (the company responsible for ensuring the end of the human race with their Gatebox virtual servant) has announced that they will be introducing yet another special servant should buyers tire of the default or Hatsune Miku, with Ore no Imouto’s yandere maiden Aragaki Ayase being chosen – demonstrating the popularity of the series endures even now.

Ayase will use Dwango’s previous “Narikiri Shitsumon Ootou Aragaki Ayase” A.I. dialogue program and come to life as a 2D holographic maiden for buyers to interact with; her seiyuu, Saori Hayami, will naturally be providing the dialogue for her superior 2D counterpart.

A PV for the Gatebox, for those uninformed:

Whether or not Ayase will have actual yandere dialogue is uncertain, though the model will be shown off at Nico Nico Choukaigi from April 28th to April 29th, where attendees can find further information on how to procure one for themselves.