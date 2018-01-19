The love held for the shy and adorable Kuroneko has still remained strong as yet another cosplay for the nekomimi-loving girl in her maid outfit has surfaced, emanating a beauty that some will no doubt regard as the best yet, until another eventually comes around…
8 Comments
-
-
She lost to worst girl… Move on…
-
please new facial expressions
-
Very beautiful girl, but…
It’s 2018, and Oreimo wasn’t that good. Time to move on.
-
Oreimo was the best thing ever made. We don’t need to move on.
-
Agreed… Move on already. OreImo was boring incest trash anime.
-
… but most of the the girls were pretty good, except for that bitch Kirino …
Leave a Comment