Baby Choker “Just Wanted To Help!”

In a shocking act of depravity, a 22-year-old man was caught choking a crying baby girl in front of her mother on a Saitama train.

The man reportedly began choking the one-year-old baby one evening as her mother was attempting to soothe her on a train.

Fortunately, a police officer happened to be on the same train, which had stopped at Omiya Station on the JR Kawagoe Line, and promptly stopped the heinous assault as soon as he saw it.

Upon being arrested, the man made the outrageous claim that he thought the crying girl was suffering, and that choking her would somehow help the situation. According to the suspect, neither the baby nor her family were known to him. Thankfully, the baby was not seriously hurt.