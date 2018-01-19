Android 21’s New Form Even Hotter Than Android 18!?

This week’s Jump magazine revealed that Android 21, a sexy new android girl who will appear in fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, will actually be a playable character, additionally showing off a brand new form of hers that the internet could not help but start sketching lewd illustrations of.

The magazine stated that Android 21 possesses the ability to absorb and use the attacks of other fighters, an overused concept in games that many may be quite tired of:

Some of the illustrations that fans have already created:

Those who need yet more Dragon Ball fighting games in their life can look forward to the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ in the west on January 26th for the PS4, Xbox One and PC – Japan will be blessed with the game’s launch on February 1st.