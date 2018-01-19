AKB48 Bans “Child Porn” JK Swimsuit Modeling

In response to the group’s increasing profile abroad, those members of famed idol group AKB48 who are still in high school may no longer pose for saucy gravure photos, no doubt to the dismay of many fans.

AKB48’s management team has reportedly been circulating notices saying that members of the group who are 18 or under will now only pose for swimsuit photos wearing costumes that are “modest” and show the minimum amount of skin. The group has often posed for photoshoots in skimpy bikinis, but it seems that from now on only the older members will show much skin.

Another source suggests that the group’s increasing popularity outside of Japan may be the true reason for the change in policy. According to an unnamed publishing industry source, the group’s management fears that gravure photos featuring teenage girls risk being classified as child pornography under the prudish legal codes of some foreign countries. It has also been speculated that the possibility of the group performing at the 2020 Olympics may have influenced the decision as well.

Optimistic fans may take heart from the fact that swimsuit photos for younger members have not been ruled out completely; there remains a possibility of the group’s JKs posing in more modest suzumiku rather than bikinis.

The typical AKB48 bikini photoshoots will surely be missed: