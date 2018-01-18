The Fate franchise’s Saber Alter has hit the pool with this vibrant cosplay, her sex appeal hopefully to prove effective in warming up onlookers during the frigid winter season.
The sexy Saber Alter swimsuit cosplay:
Cosplay qualities really are going down these days. Who are you projecting in these images? Is it Alter? You’re dressed as one but your face and body language says otherwise.
maaaan. So wearing a swimsuit is cosplay these days …
It is if the swimsuit itself is a cosplay.
too much smiling. need to be more serious. with killing intent. then it would be perfect.
I didn’t see a single smile. Drugs are bad m’kay.
Uh… huh. Have you been back-stabbed by a smile before? If you did, drugs are great m’kay?
