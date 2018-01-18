Shonen Jump Holds 90s Manga Nostalgia Exhibition

In celebration of its upcoming 50th anniversary, weekly manga anthology Shonen Jump will hold an exhibition in Tokyo featuring its most popular 1990s franchises.

Following the success of last year’s exhibition featuring 60s, 70s and 80s Shonen Jump memorabilia, the Mori Arts Center Gallery in the Roppongi district of Tokyo will host “Vol. 2 -The ’90s: A Historical 6.53 Million Copies in Circulation-“. The exhibition, to be held from the 17th of March until the 19th of June, is named in honour of the anthology magazine’s best selling issue from 1995. It will consist of eight sections, which will feature hand-drawn artwork from popular 90s manga such as Dragon Ball and Yu-Gi-Oh!, as well as a “Jump to 2000s” section to celebrate the manga that took Shonen Jump into the new millennium, such as One Piece, Naruto and Bleach.

Patrons who are willing to pay the ¥2,000 entrance fee will receive a special sticker based on one of nine random issues; two stickers for each issue will be available for each issue: one for pre-orders and one for people who buy on the day. This will no doubt result in some people buying multiple tickets in an attempt to collect them all:

Superfans willing to invest ¥9800 will receive a handsome reward in the form of nine decorative badges:

Several pictures have been published showing an artist’s impression of what the exhibition is planned to look like: