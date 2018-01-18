NHK Missile Alert Terrifies Japan

Just days after a catastrophic error by Hawaii’s early warning system, Japanese broadcaster NHK sent a false alert to millions, advising them to seek shelter from a North Korean missile.

The false alert was sent out at 18:55 on Tuesday evening on NHK’s website and its mobile app, telling users that North Korea had “likely” launched a missile, and imploring them to evacuate to a building or an underground shelter.

The alert, caused by an “employee error”, was corrected within several minutes. Thankfully, the quick correction, along with the fact that it was only sent to NHK users, means that it did not cause the same level of panic as Hawaii’s false alert. Nevertheless, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has implored NHK to make sure that such a mistake never happens in the future.

North Korea has fired several missiles over Japanese territory in recent months, and long-standing animosity due to Japan’s colonial history and alliance with the United States means that Japan is thought to be a target if things kick off on the Korean peninsula, despite its supposedly pacifist defence policy.

This has all led to Japan investing in anti-missile systems to counter the North Korean threat, including a version of the American “Aegis Ashore” system, despite concern from Russia.