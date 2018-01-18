Competitive Pokemon Show – “Forget League of Legends!”

Abema TV will be exploring the mysterious world of competitive Pokemon with its new upcoming show “P-sports”, perhaps serving as an attempt to get the franchise more attention on the competitive scene even though fans would be more interested in a Pokemon Go centric show instead considering the mayhem it has sewn.

Abema TV’s PV of their upcoming show:

The show will be live-streamed on AbemaTV and will possess four celebrities/entertainers serving as a sort of Elite Four for the program; should contenders manage to best them, they will earn the title of “P-Sports Champion”.

P-Sport’s first episode will take place on the 24th, new episodes will then emerge every other Saturday.