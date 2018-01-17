World Health Organization: “Gaming Disorder Is A Thing!”

Japanese TV show Abema Prime has discussed the topic of “gaming addiction”, which was recognized by the World Health Organization to be a valid affliction, something that many may agree with considering the brains of game addicts supposedly share similarities with drug addicts.

The show covered a rather extreme 24-year-old offender who revealed that he not only possessed 4 separate monitors for his daily gaming needs, but has also spent over ¥5 million on gacha (the Japanese equivalent to the controversial loot box system in the west) – and claiming that he “cannot stop feeling this sort of adrenaline sensation when rare monsters or items come out.”

The apathetic youth became so addicted that he eventually began using energy drinks so that he could play even longer, though over time they apparently “lost their effect” on him and he had to resort to ordering caffeine tablets.

A former “netoge invalid” also appeared on the show to discuss his thoughts:

“If there are players other than me in the game, the team forms together, and when I become something like a leader I feel like I become a manager. I believe that being given a role such as that, online games are connected to society. I believe in regards to the player, such a situation is more fun than reality. It is fun that your actions and statements are both equally valued.”

The former invalid stated that he only quit his obsession after losing all his money and was put into a situation where he had to work.

Those opposed to the idea that gaming can be an addiction have also been covered, with the CEO of Detonation Gaming commenting on the whole debacle:

“I believe that games are not evil. There’s the possibility that they will even become an official event at the Olympic Games in 2024, a time where I think people will officially recognize games as a fine sport.”

Unsurprisingly, it would seem the fake news media in question are still avoiding the topic of what separates virtual dopamine addiction systems dressed up as games from those dressed up as social networks…