This Hot Model Is Total Love Live Otaku!?

A Japanese variety show dedicated to life habits and medical phenomena has surprised watchers as one of the subjects (a professional mahjong player and model) has turned out to be a total Love Live otaku, with her hobbies apparently gaining more attention than her bizarre life habits.

23-year-old Okada Sayaka, who has appeared in female fashion magazine “Non-no” (published by Shueisha), showed off the inside of her home, which is completely adorned in Love Live paraphernalia, from figures to posters – the woman has even claimed that idol group μ’s (Muse) are “people I love the most in my life”.

The show, Okada Sayaka’s segment can be seen starting at 41 minutes:

The TBS program in question, “Meii no THE Taikoban”, follows the lives of entertainers and celebrities and analyzes their daily habits and hygiene, with a team of experienced doctors serving as judges who either give their “seal of approval” or deem their habits to be “no good” and then introduce countermeasures and the like of the medical variety (other than lobotomy or chemical castration where possible).