Nintendo Switch Outsells PS4 “3 to 1”

So heavily demanded is the Nintendo Switch that in Japan the console is now outselling the PS4 by a ratio of 3 to 1, a glorious moment in Nintendo history that will no doubt have PS4 and Xbox One fanboys utterly enraged.

Since its launch to the end of 2017, the Nintendo Switch managed to sell about 3.4 million units, more than half the units the PS4 has sold in its entire 6 year lifespan:

One capable netizen also provided a week-by-week sales comparison between the Switch and PS4 for their first 44 weeks:

