A new PV for Kirby Star Allies has showed the return of franchise favorite King Dedede, albeit in a form never seen before as the questionable creature has buffed up significantly, with the PV – for some reason – paying quite a bit of attention to one part of him in particular…

The brief PV, divulged via the official Kirby 25th anniversary Twitter:

Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to owning Kirby Star Allies on March 16th.