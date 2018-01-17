Kemono Friends CM “Promoting ATM Transactions…?”

Likely due to the backlash of making the devastating decision to fire the main director for the series, Kadokawa has decided to partner with banking system E-net for a rather unexpected collaboration with Kemono Friends, utilizing live action of all things for the CM.

The CM, which stars Ozaki Yuka (Serval’s seiyuu):

E-net announced that transactions with Yusho Cash Cards will now have no fee during “peak hours” at ATMs across Japan, no doubt an incredibly strange choice of collaboration for an anime – a soundless CM was also released, featuring E-net mascot Atomu: