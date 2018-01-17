Crazy Cute Kanna Sukumizu Figure Announced

Figure manufacturer FOTS Japan has announced that an adorable figure of the endlessly hungry Kanna (from Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon) wearing a sukumizu is on the way, bound to be a highly coveted collectible for the legions of fans who love youthful characters.

The Twitter post that also revealed a picture depicting Kanna’s progress:

FOTS Japan have also created a stunning figurine of Tooru wearing a sukumizu, which is available for pre-order now:

The Tooru figure is slated to arrive near the end of March, there has been no definite date divulged for the Kanna figure.