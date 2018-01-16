Hiromi Tsuru’s Memorial Attended by 400

The untimely demise of Hiromi Tsuru (the voice of Bulma for the Dragon Ball series) brought together 400 individuals to the accomplished woman’s memorial, a combination of family members, colleagues and everyone in-between to bid the beloved woman farewell.

Hiromi Tsuru’s shrine was adorned with 4,000 flowers, pictures of characters she has voiced and 7 dragon ball balloons, the ending theme to the Dragon Ball series was apparently played as well; seiyuu Nozawa Masako (voice of Goku) shared her thoughts at the melancholic event:

“The seven Dragon Balls are here and are said to be able to do anything, right? But it was useless this time, I’m sorry. I still don’t know what happened, and I wish I could have asked her ‘what’s wrong?’ But it seems Hiromi, without bothering anyone, has gone on to a world where we can’t follow. But, there are many friends there. I don’t want to say this but, Hiromi, please watch over our world. Goodbye.”

Anpanman seiyuu Ryusei Nakao also spoke of Hiromi and how difficult it will be without the voice of Dokin-chan:

“Although it will be hard, I will keep trying my best. Please keep watching the show. Dokin-chan! Bye bye king!”