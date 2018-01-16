Cryptocurrency Pop Group Kasotsuka Shoujo Mad Rich

The ceaseless rise of Bitcoin and the heady tulip-mania surrounding cryptocurrency in general has inspired the equally vapid yet bubbly J-pop industry to take advantage of the situation, leading to the creation of “Kasotsuka Shoujo”, an idol group where each of its 8 girls represent one form of ****coin.

Group leader Rara Naruse (who represents Bitcoin) claims that they “want to promote the idea through entertainment that virtual currencies are not just a tool for speculation but are a wonderful technology that will shape the future” – a sentiment that was no doubt forced on her by her masters, but one that at least acknowledges the dire state of the market.

The group’s first concert took place on the 12th with “The Moon and Virtual Currencies and Me” (which details the evils of fraud and sings of the benefits of good online security) and naturally required attendees to pay in cryptocurrency in order to marvel at the spectacle:

The gimmick will likely be aided by the fact that Japan has one of Bitcoin’s largest markets, though the questionable masks on the other hand may hamper their appeal…