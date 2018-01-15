Women: “Men Who Can’t Drive = Not Fit For Marriage”

The slackening of Japanese women’s intense disdain for men with no car has been making waves online recently, with most apparently now willing to put up with some vehicularly challenged males, though perhaps only if they have adequate yearly income…

A poster who lives in a suburban city opined that men who can’t drive are “unthinkable to have as a future partner”; another soon piped in with “a man who can’t drive a car, or one who does not even try to when he can – isn’t such a future unthinkable?”

Following her comment, hordes of other enraged women agreed, with one claiming she felt frustrated at not being able to rely on her husband whilst pregnant – other choice quotes:

“It’s different if you do not drive each other but its detestable to make just the woman do it”. “If you get married and become pregnant, there will be trouble if you think you’re about to go into labor.” “Because I live in an area where I can not live without a car, men who are not able to drive and such are unreasonable as partners.” “Even if I live in an urban area, it’s troublesome to not have a license since I cannot even borrow a rent-a-car when traveling abroad.”

There were some women however who didn’t believe the matter to be that big of a deal:

“There is no problem because I can drive. I have a longer driving history in comparison to my husband who lived in Tokyo. When we go out, driving is 100% me.” “Neither I nor my husband have a license so there are no inconveniences. We’ve been married 5 years and he’s 32 years old.” “My husband has a license but I’m not very good at driving, I do not like it and I’ve only been driving how many years. I think that’s fine.”

As part of a recent survey, 691 women across Japan from 20-60 years of age were questioned about their views of non-car owning males; about 20% said they do not want to associate with such men, with mostly younger women possibly being interested in seeing if their man “loves them enough” to buy a vehicle.

The percentage of women in each age group who would not associate with men who do not possess cars: