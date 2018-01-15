Love Live Seiyuu “Being Pile-Drived By A Pro Wrestler!?”

Love Live seiyuu Mimori Suzuko (who voices Umi Sonoda) has come clean about her “inexcusable” love life, revealing that she has been secretly dating professional Japanese wrestler Kazuchika Okada for over 5 months, a truly unforgivable act in the eyes of fans who were expecting a their cherished Yamato Nadeshiko to keep her virtue intact.

Okada confirmed the rumors about their relationship on the 12th at a Nagoya convention and revealed that it all began during the “New Japan Pro Midsummer Festival G1 Climax” event back in August, with the both of them attending each other’s concerts and wrestling matches – Suzuko’s agency also admitted that they are both dating.

While marriage has not come up as a serious topic for the couple yet, Okada has stated, “I am seriously thinking about the future of our relationship.”

The rumors of their dating may have elevated due to the rather invasion reporting of the “Weekly Bunshun interview team”, who had discovered that Suzuko ended work early on January 9th and traveled to Okada’s house via taxi.

After doing what fans may no doubt assume to be world-endingly unforgivable acts over the course of 2 and a half hours, they left the house and went to Suzuko’s abode for another 2 hours – Okada then left alone via taxi – though the most surprising thing about the whole affair may be that anyone involved bothered to acknowledge it.