Karakara 2 Even Sexier

A continuation for lewd visual novel Karakara has arrived in the form of Karakara 2, which resumes the previous title’s tale surrounding the characters of one particular diner and additionally squeezing in some sex scenes amidst the drama to help lighten the load.

The sequel once again focuses on the everyday lives of Leon and his many female accomplices, detailing their encounters with new characters and events that could end up bringing trouble to their peaceful lives.

The fully-voiced Karakara 2 can be enjoyed by all now.