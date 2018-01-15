BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Truly Outrageous: “Half the Characters Are DLC!”

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, revealing the release dates, character line-up – and the terrifying extent of the DLC content, already the subjection of much damnation.

The crossover tag-team fighting game is scheduled to release on the 31st of May in Japan and the 5th of June worldwide, with versions available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. 21 characters have been announced so far, with representatives from BlazBlue itself, slice-of-life RPG Persona 4, 2D fighter Under Night In-Birth and Western anime RWBY. The full line-up:

Blazblue Ragna, Jin, Rachel, Hazama, Noel, Azrael, Tager, Makoto, Nu, Es Persona 4 Yu, Yosuke, Chie, Yukiko Under Night In-Birth Hyde, Linne, Waldstein, Gordeau RWBY Ruby, Weiss, Blake (DLC)

In addition to the one announced DLC character, there are another 19 who are currently unknown, to be released in 8 sets. This is not the first time that a BlazBlue game has featured a huge amount of downloadable content: Continuum Shift had $60 of DLC.

Publisher Arc System Works has also revealed the Japanese price for the game will be ¥5,800 for the physical version and ¥5,370 for the downloadable version. A limited edition version has also been promised, with all DLC characters included, as well as an art book, an acrylic stand for the PS4 version and a multi-storage pouch for the Switch version. Fans who wish to get the pain of paying for DLC over with quickly will have to pay ¥9,800 for the limited edition version.

The trailer for the game may be viewed here: