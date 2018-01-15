BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Truly Outrageous: “Half the Characters Are DLC!”

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, revealing the release dates, character line-up – and the terrifying extent of the DLC content, already the subjection of much damnation.

The crossover tag-team fighting game is scheduled to release on the 31st of May in Japan and the 5th of June worldwide, with versions available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. 21 characters have been announced so far, with representatives from BlazBlue itself, slice-of-life RPG Persona 4, 2D fighter Under Night In-Birth and Western anime RWBY. The full line-up:

Blazblue

Ragna, Jin, Rachel, Hazama, Noel, Azrael, Tager, Makoto, Nu, Es

Persona 4

Yu, Yosuke, Chie, Yukiko

Under Night In-Birth

Hyde, Linne, Waldstein, Gordeau

RWBY

Ruby, Weiss, Blake (DLC)

In addition to the one announced DLC character, there are another 19 who are currently unknown, to be released in 8 sets. This is not the first time that a BlazBlue game has featured a huge amount of downloadable content: Continuum Shift had $60 of DLC.

Publisher Arc System Works has also revealed the Japanese price for the game will be ¥5,800 for the physical version and ¥5,370 for the downloadable version. A limited edition version has also been promised, with all DLC characters included, as well as an art book, an acrylic stand for the PS4 version and a multi-storage pouch for the Switch version. Fans who wish to get the pain of paying for DLC over with quickly will have to pay ¥9,800 for the limited edition version.

The trailer for the game may be viewed here:

  • Anonymous says:

    It’s worse because you’re paying to access locked content on the disc. You always get that 100kb file after paying.

    When you pay for a videogame, be it $50, 40, 30 or whatever, you should get everything on the disc. Not some locked behind a paywall bullshit.

    • Anonymous says:

      These days game discs just downloads the game to your system and since this is a multiplayer fighting game of course the download file would be 100kb since you still need the character to be downloaded so you can fight other players using them.

      Locking half the cast behind DLC is still repulsive though, and the only thing that could possible redeem this shitshow is if the prices are adjusted so that the game + complete DLC pack totals in at a standard 60 bucks or something.

  • BlackScience says:

    Fortunately on PC (specifically in Steam) you can crack the DLCs (get it for free, it work on multiplayer and you won’t get banned, I tested it in others game) with Creamapi.

    Yup, buy the game and just crack the DLCs, we have every right to do so. I do it in every game that has shitty DLCs.

        • Anonymous says:

          ‘Modifying a game’ by obtaining content you didn’t pay for sure sounds like one. That’s like saying it’s okay to steal some extra chairs after you went and bought a table+chair set.

          • BlackScience says:

            Ok, it’s a crime, bla bla, you can accuse me of being a criminal or a pirate, whatever you want to call me, but you have three options:

            1) Pirate the entire game
            2) Buy the game base and use creamapi for dlcs
            3) Buy the game with dlcs, supporting the current abusive practices of the actual industry

            I’ll keep doing the second option, I’m supporting the way that I consider it fair. After all, piracy doesn’t mean that they lose money or something. At end, I’ll never buy these dlcs, they won’t lose nothing.

          • Anonymous says:

            Please, the only reason why someone already has the data is for the game to not break compatibility or split up its user base. If they didn’t include those you’d be looking at placeholder garbage or get error messages or soft locks.

            The only reason why downloadable content is often disc locked content in the west is so people don’t have to download multiple large files like people had to in Japan. If they had to pay for downloadable content, why should it be free for you?

          • Anonymous says:

            Wrong. He already had the content when he downloaded the game. He’s not technically stealing anything, the assets are there on his harddrive, just locked. The developers shouldn’t sell customers half a game for full price and require you to pay say $30 for the other half which is already sitting on your disc or harddrive.

  • Anonymous says:

    Apparently, they also wanna be in the spotlight. Problem is, this spotlight is for “shittiest company of 20XX”. Why is it so hard for these companies to believe that in game fashion is more lucrative? Why resort to shitty practices when you can cleanly make a profit over time? These guys have diplomas mind you, they graduated from colleges. A simple observation would give you a clean solution but they just reject that outright and think pissing their consumer off is a better deal.

  • Anonymous says:

    The only way to protest is to not buy the game but seeing as people are all such sheep it will be a success regardless. I am gonna pass on the first run of the game and wait for the complete version a year or so down the line.

  • Anonymous says:

    If the game is ‘locked’ and wants you to pay extra then simply don’t buy it. Game companies won’t stop being assholes until we gamers stand up and refuse to pay for there shit , the same applies to censorship, simply refuse to buy it and spend your money on something else.

  • Anonymous says:

    My problem with DLC characters is those dlc characters are really expensive. I’ve been waiting since release of P4:Ultimax for characters price to go down and not even once I saw them in deals… this sucks. Same will go for others as well…

  • VenturousArtist says:

    Well shit, I’d be mad as hell too if I payed full price for a game featured locked content that required extra lengthly payment. It’s unfair, annoying, and actually something that should be considered a crime in the video game industry at this point.

    Also, RWBY was licensed into this game? Monty might pratfall in his grave now.