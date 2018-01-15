Addicted Student Sets Hospital Ablaze So He Could Play Games

A Korean high school student hospitalized for game addiction ended up trying to burn down the hospital so he could sneak out and get his gaming fix.

The 19-year-old male high school student, hospitalized for “gaming addiction” on the 6th floor of a medical center in South Korea’s Daegu City, is thought to have set his pillow on fire using a lighter – causing an uproar that led to about 50 people in the ward being evacuated, though no one was harmed in the chaos.

Investigations revealed that the culprit pulled the fire alarm after starting the blaze, triggering the sprinklers and allowing him to escape; the student then called for a taxi (while still wearing hospital clothing) and returned to his home in the east of the city.

The addicted gamer than slipped into casual clothes and went to a nearby net cafe to at last play his beloved games, until a police officer eventually tracked him down an hour after the incident occurred. The meddlesome arsonist has since been arrested by police for setting fire to an inhabited building.