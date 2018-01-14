Tatsuki Now Hiring “A New Anime Project!?”

Former Kemono Friends director Tatsuki has attracted attention once again after posting a tweet stating that he is looking for two seiyuu, yet another opportunity for the accomplished creator to get fired from another beloved franchise.
“We are looking for seiyuu. Maybe for an Irodori work, 2 women who can record within Tokyo, if possible. Preferably someone with experience in the business of anime, please. Please provide a self introduction + voice samples according to the below image by way of email by the 20th. Then you will be contacted by recruiters. We’re be waiting for you~”
Many are assuming that the seiyuu are required for a new project the former director is working on, as previously teased by this visual showing off two new cute characters:
Tatsuki was the former director of the wildly popular Kemono Friends, before being forcefully booted from the project for giving fans free content without permission from the almighty Kadokawa.
