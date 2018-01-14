Sorcery Jokers Overflowing With Sexy Magic

The next thrilling visual novel to receive an English translation from MangaGamer is none other than 3rd Eye’s Sorcery Jokers, a riveting story revolving around the conception of magic and its impact on the world, while also possessing a great deal of titillating sex scenes.

Sorcery Jokers follows the lives of several different characters as their normal world becomes inhabited with magic overnight, clearly leading to some pretty drastic changes – the battle heavy title tells its tale from 6 different perspectives, allowing for a rather involved story that players will no doubt become intrigued by.

A previously released PV:

Sorcery Jokers and all its steamy sex scenes can be enjoyed by visual novel aficionados now.