Restaurant Manager Impales Employee With Crossbow

Three violent ruffians have been arrested for viciously beating one of the employees at their restaurant, with a history of assaults spanning several months and also possibly serving as the first instance where the dangerous “toy mini-crossbow” was used to cause harm.

The violence apparently began in July of last year, with the 42-year-old shop owner, his 26-year-old wife and the 25-year-old manager all bashed the victim in the face with a piece of lumber and subsequently poured boiling water on his thighs and butt.

Another incident involved the victim being tied up and having a flaming tissue on a wire forcibly shoved up his nostrils, though the one case that proved to be the “last straw” was when he was shot in the face multiple times with the mini-crossbow toy that was recalled in China due to being a lethal weapon.

Quitting his job after his fear of crossbows was realized, it was the cowardly man’s family that contacted police who then discovered pictures of the victim with toothpicks lodged in his face on the phones of his assailants – all three were arrested on three counts of assault and one account of causing bodily injury.

A news report revealing the culprits:

Videos of the “toy” in action:

The restaurant owner admitted to the charges and claimed that both he and the victim had “money problems”, additionally claiming that the pincushion victim had embezzled money from the restaurant.